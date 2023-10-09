Patterson caught his lone target for seven yards during Sunday's 21-19 win over the Texans. He also returned one kickoff for 35 yards.

Patterson, who was sidelined with a thigh injury to begin 2023, made his season debut in Week 4, but he played just one offensive snap. The veteran's role slightly increased versus Houston, and he garnered his first touch of the season, but it appears he's still working his way back to game speed. While the offensive production was modest, Patterson did make a splash on special teams, and he figures to get more kick-return opportunities moving forward now that his offensive workload is reduced with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier leading the backfield.