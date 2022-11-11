Patterson rushed five times for 18 yards and brought in his only target for two yards in the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night. He also returned three kickoffs for 85 yards.

The Falcons went with a deep timeshare in the backfield Thursday night, as Patterson was one of four running backs to log carries. The versatile veteran tied for second in that category with Caleb Huntley, and he was disappointingly minimally involved in the passing attack. Patterson's carry total was a season low, as were his rushing and receiving yardage tallies. With extra time off before a Week 11 home matchup against the Bears a week from Sunday, Patterson should have ample time to rest after playing two games in four days following his return from an IR stint due to a knee injury.