Patterson (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Detroit.

Patterson wasn't listed on the injury report Wednesday but then missed practice Thursday and was limited Friday. He was removed from the report last week before being inactive for a win over Green Bay, with his absence from the lineup possibly having more to do with the Falcons not need him than his health. Whatever the case, Patterson apparently is bothered by his thigh again and now appears uncertain to play Week 3 for multiple reasons.