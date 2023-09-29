Patterson (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Patterson hasn't yet played this season, but he logged a pair of limited practices ahead of the Falcons' Week 4 tilt. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up in London, but Atlanta doesn't need to rush him along before he's fully healthy, with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier both performing well early in the season.