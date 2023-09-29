Patterson (thigh) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Patterson hasn't yet played during the 2023 season, but he logged a pair of limited practices ahead of the Falcons' Week 4 tilt against the Jaguars in London. It's not yet clear whether he'll be able to suit up for the matchup, but Atlanta doesn't need to rush him along before he's fully healthy with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier performing well early in the season.