Patterson (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

Patterson was limited in practice this week and will go through pregame workouts Sunday before a final decision is made on his status for Week 1. He's been battling the injury since Aug. 14. Listed as a "JOKER" on the official depth chart, Patterson is expected to play all over the offense as a sub-package player in 2023.