Patterson (coach's decision/thigh) is inactive for Sunday's Week 2 matchup versus Green Bay, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Patterson suffered a soft-tissue injury during training camp that kept him sidelined for the season opener. The veteran was able to log full practices Wednesday through Friday, suggesting he's healthy, but he finds himself inactive for a second straight week. It's possible this is simply a conditioning thing, as Patterson missed most of training camp rehabbing from the injury, but his status moving forward remains unclear. Godwin Igwebuike, who's been elevated from the practice squad in back-to-back weeks to open the season, will serve as the depth running back behind Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier once again.