The Falcons withheld Patterson from a second straight practice for rest-related reasons, Ashton Edmunds of the team's official site reports.

Officially, the Falcons attributed Patterson's absence to "resting player/knee" on their Week 4 injury report, so his lack of on-field work may not have been entirely for maintenance purposes. Moreover, Atlanta held a non-padded practice Thursday, so Patterson wouldn't have taken contact even if he had participated. At this stage, head coach Arthur Smith hasn't suggested that Patterson is at risk of missing Sunday's game against the Falcons, but fantasy managers will still want to keep an eye on news pertaining to the 31-year-old as the weekend approaches. Patterson is coming off a career-best 141-yard rushing performance in last week's win over the Seahawks.