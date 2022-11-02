The Falcons announced Wednesday that Patterson (knee) is designated for a return to practice, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Arthur Smith said Patterson will practice Wednesday, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic, and the transaction kicks off his 21-day window for evaluation. The starting running back has spent time rehabbing a left knee injury since being placed on IR after Week 4, but pending his participation level in the coming week, Atlanta could opt to activate him for a return to the field as early as Sunday's contest against the Chargers. Tyler Allgeier has led the Falcons' backfield in Patterson's stead, but the 31-year-old will stand to reclaim the No. 1 role once back to full health.