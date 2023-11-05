Patterson (ankle) returned to Sunday's game against the Vikings for the start of the second half, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Deemed questionable to return to the game after sustaining an ankle injury in the first half, Patterson was back deep for the Falcons' first kickoff return of the third quarter following a Vikings field goal on the prior possession. Patterson looks like he'll be able to serve as the Falcons' kickoff man for the rest of the day, but expect him to continue to handle only a light role on offense.