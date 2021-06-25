Though the versatile Patterson profiles as "a gadget guy" for the Falcons, Tori McElhaney of The Athletic suggests that the 30-year-old, who can also be used as a wideout and returner, could be used in a more traditional backfield role this coming season.

Unless the Falcons make a move to bolster their backfield personnel, Patterson's main competition for backup slotting behind presumed starter Mike Davis figures to come from Qadree Ollison, Tony Brooks-James and Javian Hawkins. Once training camp gets rolling, we should gain added clarity with regard to the team's running back pecking order, but this is a situation to monitor, given that Atlanta no longer rosters its top three rushers (Todd Gurley, Brian Hill and Ito Smith) from 2020.