Patterson rushed five times for negative two yards and caught one of three targets for two yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 9-7 loss to Carolina.

Patterson touched the ball seven times and totaled zero yards, which is abysmal efficiency, but he salvaged his fantasy line by scoring the game's only touchdown. Since Atlanta's Week 11 bye, Patterson has rushed 21 times for 59 yards and caught two of five targets for eight yards over the team's past four appearances. As long as Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are available, Patterson's fantasy value is limited, and he'll likely have to find the end zone to sniff relevancy in standard leagues.