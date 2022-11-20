Patterson rushed 10 times for 52 yards and caught both of his targets for seven yards during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bears. He also returned for a kickoff for a 103-yard touchdown and lost a fumble.

Patterson garnered two more rushing attempts than Tyler Allgeier, but the ladder was slightly more efficient than the former. The veteran Patterson lost a fumble in the second quarter, setting up an Eagles touchdown, but he quickly made up for the blunder by taking a kickoff for a 103-yard score the next time he touched the ball. The Falcons' running game appears to be a committee moving forward, but given Atlanta's run-first mindset, both running backs should be on fantasy radars as potential flex options.