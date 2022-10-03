Patterson (knee) started and finished with nine rushes for 38 yards and a touchdown (no targets) in Sunday's 23-20 win over the Browns.

Patterson was held out of practice this week with a knee injury, but he was ultimately cleared for action before kickoff as previously reported. The converted wide receiver finished with a strong fantasy game thanks to his third rushing score of the season. It is worth noting that Patterson fell behind Tyler Allgeier (10 carries for 84 yards) and Caleb Huntley (10 carries for 56 yards and a touchdown) in touches despite no reports of an injury after the game. A committee approach to the backfield would hurt veteran's fantasy value, especially considering the lack of targets out of the backfield with Marcus Mariota under center so far this season (four receptions for 28 yards). Patterson and Atlanta's rushing attack will face a stout Tampa Bay rushing defense next Sunday.