Patterson rushed 14 times for 52 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints. He also caught one of three targets for zero yards.

Patterson saw 17 total touches to Tyler Allgeier's 18, but the rookie significantly outproduced the veteran. Patterson's struggles may open up more playing time for Allgeier moving forward, especially with Atlanta quickly falling out of the playoff picture. However, the Falcons continue to rely heavily on the run game, so Patterson will garner fantasy intrigue as long as he's available, though both running back's overall potential has been limited all season due to the timeshare.