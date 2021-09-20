Patterson rushed seven times for 11 yards and a touchdown and brought in five of six targets for 58 yards and another score in the Falcons' 48-25 loss to the Buccaneers on Sunday. He also fumbled once but recovered and returned a kickoff for 27 yards.

The jack-of-all-trades was at it again Sunday, and he rewarded fantasy managers who may have rolled with him in season-long formats and daily contests with his first pair of scores in a Falcons uniform. Patterson first recorded a 10-yard run in the second quarter for the Falcons' first points of the afternoon and followed it up with a seven-yard scoring grab late in the third quarter bring Atlanta within three points. While his team's overall prospects are undeniably dim, Patterson appears to be settling in nicely as a dual threat who can also be of value in formats that count return yards. He'll look to carry over his momentum into a favorable Week 3 road matchup against the Giants.