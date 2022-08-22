Coach Arthur Smith said any Falcon who is healthy is expected to play in Monday's preseason contest at the Jets, a group that includes Patterson, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Smith relayed the news on Monday Night Countdown on ESPN. This will mark Patterson's second appearance of exhibition season, after he went without a touch on his only offensive snap preseason Week 1 in Detroit. With Drake London (knee) and possibly Bryan Edwards (shoulder) out Monday, Patterson and Kyle Pitts represent the biggest names that will be available to Marcus Mariota.