Patterson notched 22 carries for 120 yards and one touchdown, while catching three of five targets for 16 yards during Sunday's 27-26 loss versus New Orleans.

Patterson was held out for the majority of Atlanta's offseason work, which prompted rumors that rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier may carve out a sizable role to start the season. However, Allgeier was a healthy scratch, while Patterson dominated the snaps in the season opener. The veteran running back's absence this summer was meant to help him stay healthier as the season progresses because his production dropped significantly in later weeks after bursting onto the scene during his first season primarily at running back. Patterson proved the start to last year was no fluke, and he'll look to maintain his strong play against the Rams in Week 2.