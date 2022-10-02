Patterson (knee) is listed as active Sunday versus the Browns, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Patterson was held out of practice Wednesday and Thursday with an official listing of "resting player/knee" before being a limited participant at Friday's session, earning a questionable designation for Week 4 in the process. The issue won't keep Patterson from game action, though, and he's now poised to lead the Falcons backfield yet again. Through three games this season, he's totaled 53 touches for 330 yards from scrimmage and two rushing touchdowns.