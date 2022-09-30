Patterson (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns after returning to practice Friday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Patterson was held out Wednesday and Thursday with the Falcons listing it as "resting player/ knee". That suggests his knee injury isn't serious, as does the return to practice Friday in a limited capacity, but the Falcons nonetheless are giving him a designation ahead of a 1 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. Fantasy managers will probably want to check back after inactives are released at 11:30, even though Patterson is unlikely to be on Atlanta's list. He should be started in most formats if active, as the two best rushing totals of his career (141 and 120 yards) have occurred this season and he's averaging 16.3 carries per game.