Patterson rushed 10 times for 56 yards and wasn't targeted in Sunday's 16-13 win over the Buccaneers. He also returned one kickoff for 25 yards.

Patterson came into the game with just three touches on the season after producing 1,983 scrimmage yards and 19 offensive touchdowns over the previous two campaigns. Rookie lead back Bijan Robinson didn't feel well, per Greg Auman of Fox Sports, and with Robinson limited to just one touch, both Tyler Allgeier (21 carries for 59 yards) and Patterson set season highs in rushing attempts. Patterson was far more efficient than Allgeier, and it's possible that this strong outing could earn the 32-year-old playmaker a larger role in Week 8 against the Titans and beyond.