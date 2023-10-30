Patterson rushed two times for seven yards during Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Titans.
With Bijan Robinson (illness) back to full strength, Patterson reverted to a gadget piece. Despite solid production the last two years, it appears Patterson won't have fantasy value as long as Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are healthy this season.
