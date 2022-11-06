Patterson rushed 13 times for 44 yards and secured his only target for nine yards in the Falcons' 20-17 loss to the Chargers on Sunday.

Head coach Arthur Smith mostly held true to his word of easing Patterson back into the fold after a four-game stint on IR, but the versatile veteran still paced the Falcons in carries. Patterson scored from one and three yards out in the first and third quarter, respectively, and he could be in line for a larger workload in a Week 10 divisional road matchup against the Panthers on Thursday night.