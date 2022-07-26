Patterson said he plans to return kickoffs this year, hoping to set an NFL record of nine career kick return touchdowns, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.comreports.

The 31-year-old former wideout is coming off his best NFL season on the offensive side of the ball, where he managed 1,166 total yards and 11 TDs in a struggling Atlanta offense. He's currently tied for the all-time lead with eight TDs on kickoffs, and Patterson said he'd give up the task once he set the record. For fantasy purposes, it's a minor concern, with the bigger issues being Patterson's workload, health and performance. He shared work with Mike Davis last season even when Davis continued to struggle, and the Falcons now have Damien Williams and fifth-round rookie Tyler Allgeier joining Qadree Ollison as competition for backfield snaps. Patterson is still the best athlete of the bunch at age 31, but his role is hardly airtight after averaging only 31. 8 total yards over the final five games of last season.