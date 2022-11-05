Patterson (knee) will be activated off injured reserve and is set to play against the Chargers on Sunday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Patterson practiced all week setting the stage for the multi-faceted back to make his return after the minimum four games. The Chargers allow a league-high 5.7 yards per carry through nine games, which should set the stage for the veteran to make a dominant return. Expect the Falcons to still incorporate Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley into the mix somewhat as Patterson averaged about 60 percent of the offensive snaps prior to the Week 4 injury.