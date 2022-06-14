The Falcons will hold Patterson out during mandatory minicamp, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said before Tuesday's practice that Patterson is "working on a vet offseason program" instead of participating in minicamp practices. The converted kick returner experienced a breakout campaign during his first year in Atlanta, totaling 1,166 scrimmage yards and 11 touchdowns. However, he fell off towards the end of the season, registering just 100 total yards and one score over his last four games. A better conditioned Patterson could garner more opportunities on a game-by-game basis and may be more effective later in the season, which should bode well for his overall fantasy potential.