Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Tuesday that he's excited Patterson is still with the team and having multiple versatile offensive threats is a "good problem to have," Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

It was speculated that Patterson may be a cap casualty this offseason after the Falcons selected Bijan Robinson at eighth overall in the 2023 Draft. However, Smith's recent comments suggest otherwise. Patterson has been a consistent offensive producer for Atlanta when healthy over the last two seasons, totaling 1,313 rushing yards, 670 receiving yards and 19 total touchdowns across 29 appearances. He certainly won't be a workhorse running back anymore, a role that started to slip out of his hands last year with the emergence of Tyler Allgeier, but it sounds like Smith still has plans to get Patterson involved in an offense that now features three top-10 picks at skill positions (Robinson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts). Smith mentioned Patterson working with the tight ends, wide receivers and running backs during his press conference Tuesday, so don't be surprised if 2013 first-round pick is utilized in a gadget role next season. Less offensive responsibilities also means Patterson could see more opportunities as a kick returner in 2023, something he's done sparingly since joining the Falcons.