The Falcons signed Levin (biceps) to a one-year contract Wednesday, Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com reports.

Levin served in a depth role for the Titans in 2025, though he did start in two regular-season games (Week 13 and 14). He suffered a biceps injury against the Jaguars in Week 18, and that will be worth monitoring when offseason training activities begin. Levin will likely serve as the Falcons' backup center behind Ryan Neuzil for the 2026 season.