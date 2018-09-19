Nelson (undisclosed) limped off the practice field Wednesday with support from a member of the Falcons' training staff, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

A potential injury to the recently-signed Nelson is troubling news, as Atlanta is extremely thin at linebacker as it is -- sixth-round rookie Foye Oluokun is stepping into the starting lineup this week with Deion Jones (foot) being place on injured reserve recently. Nelson provides a veteran presence to a Falcons' linebacking corps that has only one healthy player (De'Vondre Campbell) with more than six career starts. Nelson's best season came in 2016 when he picked up 61 combined tackles and five pass deflections across 16 games (six starts) for the Broncos.