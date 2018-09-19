Falcons' Corey Nelson: Banged up in practice
Nelson (undisclosed) limped off the practice field Wednesday with support from a member of the Falcons' training staff, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
A potential injury to the recently-signed Nelson is troubling news, as Atlanta is extremely thin at linebacker as it is -- sixth-round rookie Foye Oluokun is stepping into the starting lineup this week with Deion Jones (foot) being place on injured reserve recently. Nelson provides a veteran presence to a Falcons' linebacking corps that has only one healthy player (De'Vondre Campbell) with more than six career starts. Nelson's best season came in 2016 when he picked up 61 combined tackles and five pass deflections across 16 games (six starts) for the Broncos.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, top values
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
Jamey Eisenberg presents his start and sit calls for Week 3 of the NFL season.
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Ajayi speculation and Steelers drama
Heath Cummings has you covered with everything you missed on Tuesday.
-
Podcast: Sell high on Josh Gordon?
We’re reacting to the Josh Gordon trade and advising you who to add for Week 3.
-
Week 3 streaming options
Heath Cummings tells you to stream Ryan Fitzpatrick this week and offers options at tight end,...