Falcons' Corey Nelson: Lands with Falcons
Nelson signed a contract with Atlanta on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Nelson provides the Falcons with depth at the linebacker position while Deion Jones (foot) works through injury. The 26-year-old has been a solid special teams and rotational option throughout his NFL career, and could be in line for an immediate role in Atlanta's defense.
