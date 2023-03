Armstrong re-signed with the Falcons on a one-year deal Monday, Tori McElhaney of the team's official site reports.

Armstrong was signed to Atlanta's practice squad in October before getting promoted to the active roster later that month. In 10 games (four starts), the 27-year-old registered a career-high 33 tackles (22 solo). Armstrong will hope to once again provide solid depth behind starters A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward next season.