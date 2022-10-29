The Falcons signed Armstrong from their practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus Carolina, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Armstrong made his 2022 debut in Week 7 at Cincinnati, and Atlanta saw fit to promote him to the 53-man roster for good ahead of Week 8. The 27-year-old corner played in 86 percent of the Falcons' defensive snaps in Week 7, and with 2020 first-rounder A.J. Terrell (hamstring) out, Armstrong could be in line for another busy game Sunday.