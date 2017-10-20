Upshaw (ankle) was a limited participant in Friday's practice but will be ready to play Sunday against the Patriots, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.

Upshaw will make his first appearance since leaving after the first snap in Week 2 against the Packers. His starting role has been waiting for him during his absence, and it'll be interesting to see how he reacts to a full workload. Upshaw should be considered a wait-and-see IDP option for the time being.