Falcons' Courtney Upshaw: Held out of Thursday's practice
Upshaw (ankle) did not practice Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Upshaw has not played since leaving Week 2's game against the Packers with the injury, and even after the team had a bye week, the linebacker is still unable to return to the practice field. Upshaw will likely have to log at least a limited practice session this week in order to have any chance of playing Sunday against the Dolphins.
More News
-
Falcons' Courtney Upshaw: Won't play vs. Bills•
-
Falcons' Courtney Upshaw: Ruled out for Sunday•
-
Falcons' Courtney Upshaw: Leaves game with ankle injury•
-
Falcons' Courtney Upshaw: To remain with Falcons•
-
Falcons' Courtney Upshaw: Agrees to deal with Falcons•
-
Ravens' Courtney Upshaw: Starts career-high 15 games in 2015•
-
Week 6 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Got a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 6? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat Sheet...
-
Week 6 Rankings Update
With more bye weeks to contend with, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
In our initial look at the Week 6 slate, we give you start/sit advice for the AFC home games...
-
What you missed: Montgomery trending up?
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 6 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg expects a big performance from Washington quarterback Kirk Cousins in his Week...
-
Projections: Sit Big Ben
Advanced computer model says bench Ben Roethlisberger and start Elijah McGuire.