Upshaw (ankle) did not practice Thursday, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Upshaw has not played since leaving Week 2's game against the Packers with the injury, and even after the team had a bye week, the linebacker is still unable to return to the practice field. Upshaw will likely have to log at least a limited practice session this week in order to have any chance of playing Sunday against the Dolphins.