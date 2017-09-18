Play

Upshaw left Sunday's game against the Packers with an ankle injury and will not return, Judy Battista of NFL.com reports.

Upshaw exited Sunday's game in the first quarter, but the severity of his injury is currently unknown. Both Adrian Clayborn and Derrick Shelby likely will see extended snaps at defensive end in Upshaw's absence.

