Falcons' Courtney Upshaw: Leaves game with ankle injury
Upshaw left Sunday's game against the Packers with an ankle injury and will not return, Judy Battista of NFL.com reports.
Upshaw exited Sunday's game in the first quarter, but the severity of his injury is currently unknown. Both Adrian Clayborn and Derrick Shelby likely will see extended snaps at defensive end in Upshaw's absence.
More News
-
Falcons' Courtney Upshaw: To remain with Falcons•
-
Falcons' Courtney Upshaw: Agrees to deal with Falcons•
-
Ravens' Courtney Upshaw: Starts career-high 15 games in 2015•
-
Ravens place linebacker Terrell Suggs on IR•
-
Justin Forsett among notable questionables for Ravens in Week 14•
-
Courtney Upshaw has four tackles•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...