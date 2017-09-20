Falcons' Courtney Upshaw: Ruled out for Sunday
Upshaw (ankle) did not practice Wednesday and won't play Sunday against Detroit, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Upshaw left in Week 2 after just one defensive snap. Adrian Clayborn and Derrick Shelby filled in for him, and they are both expected to continue that workload against the Lions.
