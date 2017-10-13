Falcons' Courtney Upshaw: Will not play Sunday
Upshaw (ankle) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports.
Upshaw did not practice this week and has not seen game action since suffering the injury Week 2 against the Packers. Derrick Shelby should continue to see snaps a starting defensive end in his absence.
