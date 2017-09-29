Falcons' Courtney Upshaw: Won't play vs. Bills
Upshaw (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Upshaw failed to practice for the second straight week and will be absent from the Falcons' defensive front Sunday as a result. Adrian Clayborn and Derrick Shelby are expected to take on Upshaw's workload at defensive end once again.
