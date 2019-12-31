Play

Reynolds signed a reserve/future contract with Atlanta on Monday, Will McFadden of the team's official site reports.

Reynolds suited up in three games for the Redskins this season before he was signed to the practice squad by the Falcons. He'll add depth to an already deep running back depth chart.

