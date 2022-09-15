Williams (ribs) didn't practice Thursday, Ashton Edmunds of the Falcons' official site reports.
Williams missed a good portion of the Falcons' Week 1 loss to the Saints due to a rib injury, which he called sore Monday, according to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com. So far, Williams hasn't stepped on the practice field during Week 2 prep, but he has one more chance to do so Friday. If he's limited or out Sunday at the Rams, Williams will yield complementary backfield reps to Avery Williams and Tyler Allgeier behind starter Cordarrelle Patterson.
More News
-
Falcons' Damien Williams: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Falcons' Damien Williams: Picks up minor issue•
-
Falcons' Damien Williams: Sidesteps injury in Week 1•
-
Falcons' Damien Williams: Back in Sunday's game•
-
Falcons' Damien Williams: Injures ribs Sunday•
-
Falcons' Damien Williams: Listed as No. 2 back•