Williams (ribs) returned to Sunday's game against the Saints, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Williams left this Week 1 divisional clash after the first play of the Falcons' second drive and went to the locker room for a spell. He was spotted back on the sideline after halftime, but it took him until the fourth quarter to get back on the field. Still, Williams likely will be limited to situational work as Cordarrelle Patterson leads the team's backfield.
More News
-
Falcons' Damien Williams: Injures ribs Sunday•
-
Falcons' Damien Williams: Listed as No. 2 back•
-
Falcons' Damien Williams: Carving out backfield role•
-
Falcons' Damien Williams: Competing for roster spot•
-
Falcons' Damien Williams: Will compete for touches•
-
Falcons' Damien Williams: Going to Falcons•