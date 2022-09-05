As Week 1 approaches, Williams is part of a Falcons backfield that also includes Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier and Avery Williams.

Looking ahead to Sunday's season opener against the Saints, the versatile Cordarrelle Patterson, whose reps the Falcons limited this summer, figures to see his share of touches, but Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site suggests that Damien Williams could also factor in, with rookie Tyler Allgeier also in the mix. In that context, it remains to be seen how the team's carries are allocated, with Williams' looming workload tied in larger part to how may conventional running back carries (versus plays in which he moves around the formation) Patterson logs.