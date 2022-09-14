Williams (ribs) was held out of practice Wednesday, Scott Bair of the Falcons' official site reports.

Williams left Sunday's opener against the Saints for a spell due to a rib injury, but he was able to return and play out the rest of the game. He relayed to Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com on Monday that he's tending to sore ribs, which kept him out of the first Week 2 practice. Williams has two more opportunities to get on the field this week, so his status will be watched as the week goes on to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's road game versus the Rams.