Williams is listed as the No. 2 running back on the Falcons' unofficial depth chart ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.

Williams was expected to replace Mike Davis as the primary backup behind Cordarrelle Patterson when he signed with the Falcons this offseason. However, Atlanta selected Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round of the draft and converted return man Avery Williams to running back, developments that appeared to put Williams on the roster bubble heading into training camp. Nonetheless, the veteran running back showed his worth during camp and the preseason and will still open the season as the top backup in a run-heavy offense. Williams could be in line for a solid role, given that Patterson isn't expected to operate as a workhorse.