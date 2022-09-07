Williams is listed as the No. 2 running back on the Falcons' unofficial depth chart ahead of Week 1, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.

Williams was expected to replace Mike Davis as the primary backup behind Cordarrelle Patterson when he signed with the Falcons this offseason. However, Atlanta selected Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round of the 2022 Draft and converted return man Avery Williams to running back, putting Williams on the roster bubble. Nonetheless, the veteran running back showed his worth during training camp and preseason action and will still open the season as the top backup in a run-heavy offense, which should be a solid role given Patterson isn't expected to operate as a workhorse.