Williams (ribs) wasn't present at the media portion of Friday's practice, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
Williams missed a good portion of the Falcons' Week 1 loss to the Saints due to a rib injury, which he deemed sore Monday, per Rothstein. The veteran running back didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday and appears to have sat out again Friday, which doesn't bode well for his Week 2 status. If Williams is sidelined, rookie Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch for Week 1, and Avery Williams would be the primary beneficiaries behind starter Cordarrelle Patterson.
