Williams is dealing with a rib soreness injury suffered in Sunday's season-opening loss to the Saints, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.

Williams confirmed that he did not break any of his ribs during the Falcons' Week 1 loss and that he only has some slight soreness Monday. The 30-year-old managed just two rushes for two yards over 10 offensive snaps played as he was sidelined for much of Sunday's season opener. Assuming this injury does not ultimately prove more significant, Williams should see increased opportunities while serving as the team's No. 2 back behind Cordarrelle Patterson in Week 2 against the Rams.