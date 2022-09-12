Williams rushed twice for two yards during Sunday's 27-26 loss to the Saints.

With rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier (coach's decision) inactive, Williams opened the game as the top backup behind Cordarrelle Patterson. However, the veteran running back left the contest on the first play of the Falcons' second offensive drive and eventually went to the locker room. He returned to the sideline after halftime, but he didn't get back into the game until the fourth quarter. Due to the injury, it's unclear what his role would have been behind Patterson, who dominated in Week 1, but as long as Allgeier remains out, Williams -- barring injury -- figures to have the backup role locked down.