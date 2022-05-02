Williams will compete with Tyler Allgeier and Qadree Ollison for touches after the release of Mike Davis, Josh Kendall of the Athletic reports.

Williams agreed to a one-year deal with the Falcons this offseason after serving as a backup in Chicago last year. Cordarrelle Patterson will likely lead the backfield once again, but the release of Davis and the acquisitions of Allgeier and Williams changes the rest of Atlanta's running back depth chart. With Marcus Mariota at the helm, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Falcons feature a heavy dose of the run, so all four backs may get opportunities throughout the season, though Patterson certainly boasts the highest fantasy upside going into training camp.