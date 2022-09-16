Williams (ribs) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Williams rejoined the Falcons' Week 1 contest after injuring his ribs early on, but he's missed practice ever since and now will sit out for at least one game. Avery Williams replaced him as the complement to Cordarrelle Patterson in the season opener, and while Williams could be involved again, there's also some chance the Falcons find work for rookie fifth-round pick Tyler Allgeier, who was a healthy scratch Week 1.